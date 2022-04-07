TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.