Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,570,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Toro by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.