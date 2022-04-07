Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

TORXF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,429. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

