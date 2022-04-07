TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.10.

BLD opened at $170.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $166.69 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average of $237.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.55.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

