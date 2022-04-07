Toll Brothers (TOL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – Toll Brothers is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Toll Brothers is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $47.00.

3/25/2022 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $52.00.

3/15/2022 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

2/28/2022 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toll Brothers’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7% and 1.2% as well as improved 63.2% and 14.6% year over year, respectively. The uptrend was driven by strength across all buyer segments and geographies. The company has been benefiting from its strategy of broadening the product lines, price points and geographies. Also, it has been gaining from a favorable housing backdrop, lack of competition in the luxury new home market and buyout synergies. Solid backlog level of $10.8 billion depicts solid visibility. Earnings estimates have been trending upward for fiscal 2022, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's earnings prospects. Yet, supply-chain bottlenecks, and rising material and labor costs are growing concerns.”

2/28/2022 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

2/25/2022 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 101.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 157.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 83,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

