Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 14.4% on Insider Selling

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $20.58. 132,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,602,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,351 shares of company stock worth $12,568,237 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 203,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 4,086.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

