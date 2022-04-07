TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TMC the metals.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
TMC stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.
TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.
