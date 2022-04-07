Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TVTY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.