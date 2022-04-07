Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 6%

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.55. 263,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,319,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.