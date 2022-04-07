Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 6%

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.55. 263,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,319,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
Featured Stories
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.