Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,771 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.31. 130,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

