Tiaa Fsb Sells 16,736 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 176,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,510,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

