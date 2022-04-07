Tiaa Fsb Purchases 23,430 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,480. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

