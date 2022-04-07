Tiaa Fsb Purchases 1,466 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Crown were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,967,000 after purchasing an additional 836,832 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,512 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

