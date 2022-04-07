Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $14.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.36. The company had a trading volume of 477,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,948,308. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.27 and its 200-day moving average is $260.56. The company has a market capitalization of $613.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

