Tiaa Fsb Has $24.76 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $154.96. 146,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,005. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $429.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

