Tiaa Fsb Has $13.10 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $473.56. The company had a trading volume of 71,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,807. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

