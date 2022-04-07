Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 403,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,183. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

