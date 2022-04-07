Tiaa Fsb Buys 102,719 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,719 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.49% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,089,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,925 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,890,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after acquiring an additional 220,250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,400,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75,897 shares during the period.

Shares of EMLC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 14,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,748. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

