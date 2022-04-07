Tiaa Fsb Acquires 13,098 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $12.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.56. The stock had a trading volume of 37,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,975. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of -772.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.46 and its 200 day moving average is $228.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,013.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

