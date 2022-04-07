thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.98

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.