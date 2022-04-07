ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $7.58

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.95. ThredUp shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 416 shares traded.

TDUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

The stock has a market cap of $751.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

