Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Trading Up 78.6%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) shares were up 78.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

