TheStreet Upgrades Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) to “B-“

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTR opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.74% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

