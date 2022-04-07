TheStreet Upgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to B

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

