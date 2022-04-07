TheStreet Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to D+

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.33. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

