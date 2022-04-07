Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $24.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $612.21. 2,140,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,135. The company has a market capitalization of $239.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

