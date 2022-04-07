The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

