The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.