The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

