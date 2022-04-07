The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) PT Raised to GBX 437 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 437 ($5.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

TPFG opened at GBX 350 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 352 ($4.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.82.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.