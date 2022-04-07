The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) PT Raised to GBX 437 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 437 ($5.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.
TPFG opened at GBX 350 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 352 ($4.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.82.
The Property Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.