The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $180.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.69. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.