The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.85

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:MRCH opened at GBX 577.81 ($7.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 554.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £749.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95. The Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 485 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.
