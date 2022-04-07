The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.85

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MRCH opened at GBX 577.81 ($7.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 554.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £749.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95. The Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 485 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

