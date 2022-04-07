The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 38,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

