The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Xponance Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $86,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.99 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.