The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Up 0.4%

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,008 ($13.22) and last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.17). 122,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 132,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £738.80 million and a PE ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,026.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,150.69.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Kevin Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,072 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £21,440 ($28,118.03). Also, insider Michael Warren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,852.46).

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.