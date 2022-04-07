The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,083,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755,746 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.