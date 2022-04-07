The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $465.00 to $430.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as low as $317.93 and last traded at $318.05, with a volume of 9639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.96.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $808,203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

