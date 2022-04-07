The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $40.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.53.

SYF opened at $35.77 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

