The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $627.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $561.00 to $627.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.21.

Shares of COST opened at $584.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $357.61 and a 1-year high of $586.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $533.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.56.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

