The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €62.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €50.31 ($55.29) on Monday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.78.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

