The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €57.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) received a €57.00 ($62.64) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.57 ($72.05).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a one year high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

