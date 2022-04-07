The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen Sells 121,507 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.86.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,601 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 752,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 448,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,300,000 after acquiring an additional 397,221 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.