The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE KO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 349,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,789,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

