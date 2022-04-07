The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.45. The China Fund shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 30,847 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.