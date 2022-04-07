The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.89. Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 102,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

