The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,753,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

