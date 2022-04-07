The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

BA stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

