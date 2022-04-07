The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.30) to GBX 4,550 ($59.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.66) to GBX 5,300 ($69.51) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,288.00.
About The Berkeley Group (Get Rating)
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.
