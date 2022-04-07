Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $220.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. Analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

