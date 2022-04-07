Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TEX opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

